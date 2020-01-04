Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.99.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTRS traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,227. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $110.48.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
