Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 79.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,227. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

