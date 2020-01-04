NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $3.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.10.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut NIO from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.18.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.85. NIO has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 419.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $26,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 32.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 72.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIO by 70.0% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

