NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Earns News Impact Score of 0.14

News articles about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.92.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTDOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

