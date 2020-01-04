Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $97.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.87.

NKE stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,500 shares of company stock worth $23,223,520. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

