New West Energy Services (CVE:NWE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

New West Energy Services Inc. (CVE:NWE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 17500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $658,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.49.

About New West Energy Services (CVE:NWE)

New West Energy Services Inc, an integrated oil and gas services company, provides drilling waste management and environmental services to the oil and gas inductry in Canada. It operates in two segments, Vacuum Truck and Fluid Transportation Services, and Environmental Services. The company offers drilling waste management planning, testing, treatment, and disposal services; equipment hauling and trucking services; oilfield equipment fabrication and rental services; and a cradle to grave waste tracking application to produce formatted reports.

