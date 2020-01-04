NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

NPTN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 490,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.74. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $620,317. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

