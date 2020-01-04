Neogen’s (NEOG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Neogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $1,594,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,473.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $161,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,349 shares of company stock valued at $16,201,016. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Neogen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

