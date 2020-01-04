National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 980 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.76) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 950.92 ($12.51).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 950.80 ($12.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 919.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 875.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

