Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Cap of $890,175.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $890,175.00 and approximately $210,829.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00065450 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,123,162 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

