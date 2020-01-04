Monolith Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002990 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $22,841.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.