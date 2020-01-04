MonetaryUnit (MUE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,933.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $930,142.00 and approximately $2,933.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,764,406 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

