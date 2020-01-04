Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Get Momo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Momo by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.