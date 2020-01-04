MobileGo Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One MobileGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $437,604.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MobileGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Tidex, Coinrail, Liqui, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobileGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.