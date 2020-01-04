Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mistras Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mistras Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $412.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $192.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.