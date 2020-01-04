MinexCoin (MNX) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,986.00 and approximately $45,369.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

999 (999) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00039122 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,514,318 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,157 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

