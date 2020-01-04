Mindexcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $753.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $354,742.00 and $753.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

