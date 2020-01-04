Metadium (META) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $142,871.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

