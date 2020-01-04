Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mercury General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $983.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

