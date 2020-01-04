Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $615.84 and last traded at $610.19, 589,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 339,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.48 and a 200 day moving average of $584.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 112.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,402,000 after acquiring an additional 541,277 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 39.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 854,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,960,000 after purchasing an additional 242,962 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 146.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth approximately $56,135,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

