McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.27. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 4,107,500 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $464.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,351 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $2,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,713 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 155.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,059,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 645,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,681 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

