McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.27. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 4,107,500 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $464.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,351 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $2,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,713 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 155.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,059,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 645,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,681 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
