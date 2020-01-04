Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,377,000 after acquiring an additional 932,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after purchasing an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,087,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,577,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 2,924,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Mattel has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

