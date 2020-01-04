Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 6% Higher

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.24, 3,101,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,794,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

