Master Contract Token Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $212,377.00 and $38,739.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.01829381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062296 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

