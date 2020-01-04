Master Contract Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49,098.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $215,379.00 and $49,098.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.