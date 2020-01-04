MassGrid (MGD) Trading Down 8% This Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, MassGrid has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. MassGrid has a total market cap of $901,072.00 and $402.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.01827881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.03051213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00583988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00685469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00063491 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013724 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,479,067 coins and its circulating supply is 75,987,767 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

