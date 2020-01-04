Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 19.3%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price shot up 19.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05, 447,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 323% from the average session volume of 105,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 561.38% and a negative return on equity of 262.71%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.