Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.63

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.63 and traded as low as $25.13. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 91,202 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFI shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$995.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.10%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

