Manna Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market cap of $170,702.00 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001988 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000330 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.09 or 0.87161709 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,594,183 coins and its circulating supply is 567,317,420 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

