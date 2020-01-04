Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 112,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $838.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

