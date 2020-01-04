LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Cowen increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

LYB traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $91.55. 2,713,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

