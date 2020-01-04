Lunyr Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00012703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Liqui and Bittrex. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, BigONE, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

