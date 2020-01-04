Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LOVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,377.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $36,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,820.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,776 shares of company stock worth $345,304. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

