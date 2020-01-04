LIFE (LIFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One LIFE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $2,623.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

