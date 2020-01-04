LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

NYSE:LC opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $470,209 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 425,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,981,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 2,567,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC now owns 2,567,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

