Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 380,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,353. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $755.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $91,707.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,985.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,428 shares of company stock worth $1,015,044 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lantheus by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,989,000 after buying an additional 390,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.