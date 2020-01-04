Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Landec alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $371,696. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Landec by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 125,662 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Landec by 738.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.