Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LKFN. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

