Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.