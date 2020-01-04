Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.24

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as high as $37.67. Koppers shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.

KOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $791.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Koppers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Koppers by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 244.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 354,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

