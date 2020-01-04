Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.24

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as high as $37.67. Koppers shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.
KOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $791.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Koppers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Koppers by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 244.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 354,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
