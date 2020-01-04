Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Kopin stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative net margin of 116.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.