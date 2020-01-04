Kleros Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

