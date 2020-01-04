Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.50 ($68.02).

KGX stock opened at €62.86 ($73.09) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.12.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

