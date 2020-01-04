Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 27.8%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s share price was down 27.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 582,901 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 587% from the average daily volume of 84,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

