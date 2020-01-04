Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of JMIA opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $514.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,210,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,820,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.