Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) shares traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94, 739,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 243,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Jumei International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMEI. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Jumei International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumei International during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jumei International by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Jumei International by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Jumei International during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumei International Company Profile (NYSE:JMEI)

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.