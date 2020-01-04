Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.71.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.09. 353,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,249 shares of company stock worth $3,159,444 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
