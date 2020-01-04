Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.09. 353,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,249 shares of company stock worth $3,159,444 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

