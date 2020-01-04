Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Title from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $299.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.61. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $134.04 and a 12-month high of $184.49.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.94 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $8.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

