Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 3rd (BSIG, BSM, BSVN, BYPLF, CAAP, CADE, CARO, CATB, CCEP, CCMP)

Investment Analysts' updated eps estimates for Friday, January 3rd:

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, "Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. "

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

