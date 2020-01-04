Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $17.99. Invesco shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 5,387,285 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Get Invesco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,825,000 after purchasing an additional 313,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,506,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,203,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.