Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Down 5.9%

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $31.17, 2,036,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,370,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

